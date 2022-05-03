40-acre Tule Springs Regional Park under construction in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction is under way on a 40-acre park in North Las Vegas near the northern 215 Beltway and Revere Street.

Tule Springs Regional Park will be one of the city’s largest parks — about 1/4 of the size of Craig Ranch Regional Park, but twice as big as Aliante Nature Discovery Park. The construction site is between Dorrell Lane and Deer Springs Way, just west of Revere.

It will take about two years to build the park, according to Cass Palmer, director of parks for North Las Vegas.

Among the features planned:

Four baseball/softball fields

Three soccer/multi-use fields

A playground

A splashpad

Basketball courts

Sand volleyball courts

Trails

Shade structures

Restrooms

“Between the athletics and the play features, I think anybody of any age is going to go out there and have fun,” Palmer said.

New housing developments have filled in most of the land inside the beltway in that area, and the park will provide athletic fields and open space needed in the new neighborhoods.

Palmer said North Las Vegas has been busy assessing needs for parks. He said the question that’s on the city’s mind is: “Where are we now, and where do we need to be for the next 10-15 years to support the growth?” A lot of that is driven by national goals to have a green space within a 10-minute walk of anyone’s residence.

Recent legislation requires cities to use desert landscaping for “inactive” areas in parks — areas other than athletic fields.



Construction has started on the 40-acre Tule Springs Regional Park in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cass Palmer, parks director for North Las Vegas. (KLAS)

“We’re integrating the legislative mandate for xeriscaping for all of our parks and trails. We’re anticipating the use of artificial grass in a lot of areas,” Palmer said. “We’ve found a couple of grasses that the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) prefers. Requires less watering.”

Palmer said the focus in communities has been to limit the amount of grass in residential areas and bring people out to parks.

“We’re going to maintain that concept, but at the same time, where appropriate, we’ll make the xeriscape changes and have turf abatement programs to trim here and trim there,” he said. “But we will always maintain large open space — green space — for the kids and families to come out and enjoy picnics, sporting events, whatever the case may be.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.