Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Porter Robinson, Madeon & More Set for 2022 Hard Summer
Hard Events announced on Tuesday (May 3) the overflowing lineup for Hard Summer Music Festival’s highly anticipated return.
Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Lil Uzi Vert, Madeon, Gunna, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, Three 6 Mafia, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Nicole Moudaber, Joji, Marc Rebillet, 100 gecs, DJ Tennis and many, many more are set to take the stage at the 2022 edition of Hard Summer.
The festival is also expanding to three days for the first time ever, and will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29 to 31, allowing dance music fans to fully immerse into the activities and live shows that the festival has to offer.View this post on Instagram
Passes for Hard Summer will go on sale Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased via the official Hard Summer website here . Fans can secure any ticket type on layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for three days only and ends May 8 at 11:59pm PT.
See the jam-packed lineup, listed in alphabetical order, below.
Hard Summer 2022 Lineup
100 gecs
A Hundred Drums
Alison Wonderland
Aminé
Anabel Englund
Arnold & Lane
Baby Weight
Barilan
Biicla
Bktherula
Bladee
Blond:ish
Blunts & Blondes
BOMBAYS
Canabliss
Capozzi
CC Love
Chloé Caillet
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Craze Drum & Bass Set
Deathpact
Denzel Curry
DJ Dials
Dimension
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Doechii
DOT
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Eli Brown
ericdoa
Evan Giia
FrostTop
Glaive
GRiZ
Gunna
Honeyluv
Hotfire
Imanu
ISOxo
Ivy Lab
Jai Wolf
James Hype
Joji
Josh Butler
JOYRYDE
Justin Martin
K?D
Kai Wachi
Koffee
Level Up
Lil Uzi Vert
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Lucii
Lucille Croft
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Masego
Matroda
Megan Thee Stallion
Mersiv
Miane
Miss Dre
Montell2099
Moore Kismet
Nghtmre
Nia Archives
Nicole Moudaber
Pam Sessions
Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)
Porter Robinson
Potions
Prospa
QRTR
Redrum
RemK
Rohaan
Rossy
Saucy Santana
Sidepiece
Ski Mask the Slump God
Softest Hard
Space Wizard
Sub Focus b2b ???
Sullivan King
Svdden Death b2b Marauda
Tchami
Thee Mike B
Three 6 Mafia
Tiga
TOKiMONSTA
Tom the Mail Man
Troyboi
Tsuruda b2b Chee
Uniiqu3
Valentino Khan
VENGA
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
Wenzday
Will Clarke
Wreckno
Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics
