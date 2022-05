Robert Griffin III, affectionally referred to as RGIII, has spent the last two seasons as an analyst for ESPN. Griffin played eight seasons in the NFL for three teams, including Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore. After being named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and being selected to the Pro Bowl, Griffin dealt with injuries that shortened his time in Washington, relegating him to backup duty for most of the rest of his career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO