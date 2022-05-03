ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Illinois man gets 40 years in prison for beating, shooting death of another man

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the beating and shooting death of another man in 2019, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday. On April 24, 2019, Percy...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 3

Related
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, IL
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Illinois Attorney General#Murder#Violent Crime
WCIA

Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on attempted robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20. At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy