LAPD sees uptick in positive COVID cases within department

The Los Angeles Police Department has seen a recent uptick in covid cases among its employees, Chief Michel Moore reported to the Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday.

According to Moore, 20 employees have tested positive in the last week, up from 12 the previous week.

The recent cases have brought the cumulative caseload within the department to 5,307 out of about 12,000 sworn and civilian employees.

Moore said 26 of the 32 employees with COVID had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, 54 LAPD employees are currently recovering at home. Moore said employees are typically off work for 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, county officials urged employers to take steps to protect employees and customers from infections by providing well-fitting masks, improving ventilation and screening employees who may be experiencing symptoms.