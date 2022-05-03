ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winds to strengthen through Tuesday evening

By Erica Meyer
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will be a warmer and windy day. A system is approaching the Rockies, bringing southwest winds into the state. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of northern New Mexico from 2 PM to 9 PM. Strong winds will first arrive in the Four Corners early Tuesday afternoon, strengthening eastward throughout afternoon and evening. Most areas will see the strongest winds from around 5 PM to 10 PM. Winds will be around 20-35 mph and wind gusts will reach around 50 mph. Wednesday will be another windy day, with westerly gusts up to 45 mph. Fire danger remains extremely high through mid-week. Red flag warnings will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind will lighten up on Thursday and Friday, before strong winds return for the weekend.

Forecast Continues Below

A cold front moves through the state tonight, causing temperatures to cool by around ten degrees on Wednesday. It will be the coolest day of the week, before temperatures heat back up through the weekend. The system in the Rockies will bring a bit of moisture to southern Colorado and far northern New Mexico. A few showers may be possible in southern Colorado this evening, mainly in the high terrain. Overnight, moisture will arrive in southeast New Mexico, and a couple of isolated storms will be possible between 1 AM and 6 AM in Roosevelt and Lea Counties. The storms may produce hail, strong wind, heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance for some spotty showers/sprinkles in southern Colorado and far north central/northeast New Mexico in the high terrain during the afternoon and evening.

