AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The head of Maine's public university system said he was aware that a newly hired university president was asked to resign from a previous job. Michael Laliberte was hired to serve as president of University of Maine at Augusta in early April. The following day, he stepped down as president of State University of New York at Delhi — a move that came after students and faculty had taken votes of no confidence in his leadership last fall.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO