ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard had history of anxiety, addiction, ex-nurse testifies

By Elizabeth Rosner, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeEin_0fRs6d0H00

FAIRFAX, Va. — Actress Amber Heard struggled with anxiety, insecurity and substance abuse — and was jealous of Johnny Depp’s fame, her former nurse testified at the couple’s defamation trial on Tuesday.

Private nurse Erin Falati also said that Heard, 36, told her that she had a history of bipolar disorder, ADHD, co-dependency and insomnia during her tumultuous marriage with Depp.

“I have a generalized memory of there being … jealous and anxiety issues, including mistrust within the relationship,” Falati testified. “I have a vague sense of those issues popping up throughout the years, but I wouldn’t say that was a constant theme.”

Falati testified in a pre-recorded video deposition at the trial stemming from Depp’s $50 million lawsuit claiming Heard’s abuse allegations against him damaged his career, with the trial now in its 13th day.

Falati, who also uses the name Erin Boerum, was a private nurse hired to evaluate Heard starting in 2014 — describing the actress as “agitated” and “screaming” in her notes.

The nurse’s notes also cite a history of substance abuse, “including an addiction to cocaine and liquor,” and said Heard “reports she drinks 1-3 glasses of red wine a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSMnz_0fRs6d0H00
Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at Fairfax County Circuit Court during the defamation case.
EPA/ Jim Watson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlAxp_0fRs6d0H00
Erin Falati, a former nurse of Heard’s, speaks via video conference, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.
AP/Jim Watson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDuQH_0fRs6d0H00
Falati is a private nurse who was hired to evaluate Heard starting in 2014.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gz8HE_0fRs6d0H00
An image showing Heard’s injuries from the alleged abuse.
EPA/ Jim Watson

“[Heard] reports [a] familial history of substance abuse,” the notes said. “Both mother and father have abused and become dependent on stimulants (methamphetamine) opiates and alcohol.”

In one instance, Falati writes that Heard “reports [a] history of substance abuse including addiction to cocaine and liquor.”

Heard also told the nurse that she felt jealous of Depp and felt he did not support her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGPWL_0fRs6d0H00
Heard has a history of substance abuse, “including an addiction to cocaine and liquor.”
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSK2I_0fRs6d0H00
Heard was allegedly jealous of Johnny Depp’s success.
AP/ Jim Watson

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging her claims that he was abusive seriously damaged his career, costing him in excess of $40 million in earnings.

Heard’s lawyers say the actor’s own demons, not Heard’s allegations, cost him his role in the Disney movie franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” and other jobs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Alcohol#Adhd#Ap
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amber Heard’s full dating history: Ex-husbands, boyfriends and girlfriends

Amber Heard has had her fair share of ups and downs in the romance department. Aside from ex-husband Johnny Depp – with whom she’s currently engaged in a nasty courtroom battle – the actress has navigated relationships with many high-profile figures ranging from billionaire Elon Musk to cinematographer Bianca Butti. Page Six is breaking down Heard’s full dating history below. Tasya van Ree Heard – who came out at GLAAD’s 25th-anniversary event in 2010 – began dating photographer Tasya van Ree in 2008. The romance was so intense that Heard legally changed her last name to van Ree during their courtship. In 2009, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

How Childhood Attachment Trauma Can Affect Adult Relationships

Our most developmentally important relationships begin in our formative years and come from our teachers, mentors, friends, and our parents or parental figures. How we connect with others is, in some ways, tied to what we are taught in these early years. Caregivers who themselves have a secure attachment will...
KIDS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy