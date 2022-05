Photo of person using gas pumpPhoto by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Creative Commons/Unsplash) In case you haven't noticed, gas prices are on the rise again in Ohio with a statewide average at 3.949 right now at the time of publishing. This may come as a surprise after gas prices dropping over the last month. Well, at the end of March, President Joe Biden shared his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. reserve. The intent of this move was to lower gas prices. Relief came shortly thereafter with gas prices. But that relief seems to be temporary.

5 HOURS AGO