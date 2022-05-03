ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ashley Tisdale shares ‘iconic’ looks she would’ve worn to Met Gala 2022

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTORR_0fRs6OxU00

What a “Fabulous” fashion flashback.

While Ashley Tisdale didn’t manage to snag an invite to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, that didn’t stop her from sharing her red carpet outfit ideas.

“If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks,” the “High School Musical Star” tweeted a few hours before the fancy fête, sharing photos of four particularly memorable getups for inspiration.

Tisdale’s tweet quickly amassed more than 70,000 retweets, with plenty of fans arguing that she deserves an invitation to fashion’s biggest night. (After all, her former “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” co-star Cole Sprouse was on Monday’s carpet.)

“’2000s ashley tisdale red carpet fashion’ should be the theme next year,” one quipped, to which Tisdale responded, “OMG IMAGINE wearing Uggs to the Metgala” [sic].

If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG

— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Olympic figure skater and fashion star Adam Rippon retweeted the actress, adding, “Somebody call Anna” — a reference, of course, to Vogue editor Wintour, who oversees the Met guest list.

Tisdale, 36, piled on plenty of early-aughts trends in the snaps she shared, like the bedazzled Bebe baby tee she paired with a gold sequined miniskirt, flared jeans and a keyboard-inspired clutch for the “Ice Princess” premiere in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJanC_0fRs6OxU00
Peep that keyboard clutch!
FilmMagic

For 2004’s opening of “The Incredibles,” she styled a camouflage cargo skirt with an orange ribbon belt, bow-adorned boots, a slouchy sequined bag and, inexplicably, a pink fur stole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khte1_0fRs6OxU00
Is it time for hobo bags to make a comeback?
WireImage

The third picture showed the Disney star in baby blue Uggs, striped knee socks, a denim mini and a “Thou Shalt Spend” T-shirt — a knockoff of which, by the way, will set you back just $23 . A steal for a piece of fashion history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNgnX_0fRs6OxU00
What’s more Y2K than baby blue Uggs?
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Finally, for a “Princess Diaries 2” party in 2004, Tisdale teamed a sparkly tank top with low-rise flares, a heart-shaped belt buckle, a Hello Kitty sleep mask and a pink feather boa, the latter of which would actually fit the Met’s “gilded glamour” dress code .

“This outfit would eat,” one commenter declared.

If Emma Stone can recycle her wedding reception dress for the gala, what’s to stop Tisdale from revisiting a few old fashion favorites?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBqBr_0fRs6OxU00
It seems the “High School Musical” star has left her feather boa days behind.
Getty Images for goodnest

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ariana Rockefeller wore her grandmother’s gown to Met Gala 2022

Talk about following the theme. Ariana Rockefeller, the 39-year-old great-great-granddaughter of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, attended Monday night’s Met Gala in a very appropriate look for the “gilded glamour” dress code. The model wore a vintage Elizabeth Arden gown that was originally made for her grandmother, Peggy Rockefeller, in 1954. Though she was best known for her namesake beauty line, Arden also designed ready-to-wear and couture clothing, and even employed Charles James, whose work was honored as the 2014 Met Gala theme. Designer Christy Rilling refashioned the piece, which was created by Ferdinando Sarmi, by cleaning and restoring the fabric, re-draping the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Katy Perry had a shoe malfunction at Met Gala 2022: ‘Never a dull moment’

California girls, they’re unforgettable. Katy Perry turned heads in an Oscar de la Renta gown on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but once inside the event, she stood out for a slightly more awkward reason: her shoe got stuck in a metal grate and it took a team of people to free her. The moment was revealed in an Instagram post shared by Derek Blasberg, who was taking a video of Karlie Kloss at the time. A voice can be heard saying, “She’s beauty and she’s grace,” after which the pop star, who was sporting a pair of clear Aquazurra...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Ashley Tisdale
Person
Emma Stone
Page Six

Cara Delevingne didn’t hide her psoriasis at Met Gala 2022

Cara Delevingne bared it all at the 2022 Met Gala. The model walked Monday’s red carpet in a red tailored jacket and pants from Dior Haute Couture, at one point whipping off her blazer to reveal her topless torso covered in gold paint. While many were understandably focused on her gilded pasties and body jewelry, others noticed something Delevingne did not cover up: her psoriasis. The star, 29, left the red, flaky patches on her elbows unpainted to avoid further irritation, a move fans applauded on social media. “Seeing [Delevingne] embrace her psoriasis at the met gala literally makes me so emotional. Bad bitches...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Red Carpet Fashion#Fashion Star#Vogue
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Page Six

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy