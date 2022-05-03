ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan ‘set to sell three players including Arsenal transfer target Lautaro Martinez’ to balance books

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

INTER MILAN are reportedly set for another summer fire sale with THREE players to be sold.

And one of them could be Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urmju_0fRs6F0x00
Inter Milan are ready to sell three players including Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez Credit: Getty

TuttoSport claims Inter’s owner Suning need to raise cash yet again to balance their books.

The Chinese group tightened the purse strings after winning Serie A last season, leading to Antonio Conte’s shock resignation.

Inter then proceeded to sell Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for £55million.

And they further enraged fans by shipping Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for nearly £100m.

But things are set to get worse this summer.

That’s because Inter’s owners are targeting up to THREE big-name exits.

They are aiming to raise over £50m from sales, while saving a further £17m on wages.

And it’s reckoned one man in the firing line is star striker Martinez.

Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on the Argentina international, who has 21 goals in all competitions this term.

The Gunners are in need of a striker after letting Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang leave on a free in January.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract this summer.

And Martinez is one of Mikel Arteta’s No1 targets to lead the line next season.

But should Martinez become available as part of an Inter sale, there could be further interest from other Premier League sides including Tottenham and Man United - who are reportedly ready to offer Anthony Martial in exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fRs6F0x00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fRs6F0x00

Other players who could be sacrificed include right-back Denzel Dumfries, midfielder Nicolo Barella, and centre-backs Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

Bayern Munich are said to be keen on Bastoni and Dumfries, while Spurs and Newcastle like Dutch star De Vrij. Meanwhile, Juventus fancy Skriniar while Man United have previously been linked to Barella.

