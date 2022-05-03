ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Dijk caught flat-footed for Villarreal goal just moments after Owen brands Liverpool star ‘best centre-back EVER’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
 3 days ago
VIRGIL VAN DIJK was caught out for Villarreal's early goal against Liverpool... minutes after being labelled the "best centre-back ever" by Michael Owen.

The Dutchman went into Tuesday's Champions League clash aiming to reach his third Champions League final with the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk was lavishly praised by Michael Owen prior to kick-off Credit: Getty
Boulaye Dia caught the Dutchman napping to score for Villarreal Credit: AP

And prior to kick-off, BT Sport pundit Michael Owen showered him with praise on air.

The former Liverpool striker-turned-pundit said: "Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back of all time.

"I've never seen anyone else like him."

Within three minutes of tonight's game, however, Van Dijk was seeing the ball get stroked into the back of his net.

Villarreal full-back Pervis Estupinan swung in an inviting cross from the left flank in the direction of the onrushing Etienne Capoue.

The former Tottenham and Watford midfielder squared for Boulaye Dia, who ran across the flat-footed Van Dijk to score.

Dia's goal halved Villarreal's deficit to 2-1 on the night.

And things quickly got worse for Van Dijk when Villarreal levelled the tie on aggregate before half-time.

Capoue Cruyff-turned Andy Robertson in the 41st minute, before swinging over a cross with his left foot.

The inviting delivery was met by the head of ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who directed it into the top corner.

As the Frenchman wheeled away in celebration, Van Dijk threw his arms into the air in disgust.

Liverpool salvaged the occasion in the second-half, however, producing a stirring comeback to win 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

Fabinho struck just past the hour mark, before half-time substitute Luis Diaz headed home just five minutes later.

Sadio Mane then made progression to the final safe, profiting on some terrible goalkeeping by Geronimo Rulli to score.

Van Dijk reacts to his side's horror first-half Credit: Getty
Michael Owen made his bold statement prior to kick-off Credit: BT Sport

