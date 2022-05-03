ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, police said they took nine people into custody following a mass Camaro theft that turned into multi-agency police chase. Now, they have been released. The Michigan State Police (MSP) said it...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 5

LANSING, MI
