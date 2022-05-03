All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released

LANSING, Mich. — State police have arrested a group of nine people they say were behind stealing cars the from a Michigan auto plant. The cars were first reported stolen from the General Motors plant in Lansing just after midnight Monday, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. When troopers flooded the Interstate 96 area to look for the cars, they quickly found them. “Traffic stops were attempted, but all the vehicles failed to stop and multiple pursuits ensued,” which sent multiple police agencies through multiple counties, state police said on Twitter.

