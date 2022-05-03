Man arrested for sexual assault in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Oxford police arrested a man after receiving a report about a sexual assault.
Police arrested Adam Michael Prewett, 43, of Taylor, on Sunday, May 1 in connection to a sexual assault that occurred over the weekend.
Prewett was charged with sexual battery and was issued a $20,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
