Mobile County, AL

What's Working: Boom! Blasting off to good health

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, the Mobile County Health Department is urging people to get moving, and they are doing it in a way that can’t be ignored. They are bringing the Cannon Team back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid 19.

The Cannon Team brings a real cannon from 1901 to events like races, to signal that the Mobile County Health Department is waging a war against physical inactivity. The team was formed in 2016 at the request of former Mobile County Health Officer, Dr. Bernard Eichold. Eichold cited the high obesity rates in Alabama and wanted people to get moving. The cannon blast at events like the Mobile Marathon and the Azalea Trail Run urges people to get healthy now.

Derrick Scott is the Cannon Team Captain. He and his team demonstrated how to fire the 1901 cannon.

“Don’t let the size fool you. It is a live cannon and is just as functional now as it was 100 years ago when it was made. That’s why we have team members line the perimeter.” Scott told us.

He says the Cannon Team is glad to be back, after a two-year hiatus from Covid.

“I am very happy to bring this back because it signals the normal flow of things. People are going out exercising, and now that we are doing 5Ks, it shows the Mobile County Health Department can come out and show that the MCHD is out here waging the war against physical inactivity,” Scott said.

Team member, Edward Franklin with the MCHD, says the Cannon definitely gets people’s attention.

“When you see them (racers) line up, they are getting ready for us to pull the string. It’s calm and quiet, then it’s boom! And the fire that comes from it,” Franklin said.

Look for the Cannon Team at big local races, as well as big events in Mobile County.

WKRG News 5

Storm flattens Mobile Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather flattened a Family Dollar in Mobile early Friday morning. It happened at about 3 am on Montgomery Street as a strong line of storms rolled through Mobile County. The storm crushed the Family Dollar that’s attached to a Greer’s. There appears to be a tree down and storm damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

