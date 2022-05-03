It’s May, so Why Are Flu Levels Rising?

On April 27th, more than 350 business announced their support and renewed calls for passage of a federal plan for paid family and medical leave. At present, the United States is one of only a handful of OECD countries worldwide that doesn’t provide any sort of federal paid leave, along with Papua New Guinea, Micronesia, Suriname, Tonga, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Palau. Despite staggering, bipartisan public support, an economy that would be better off for it, and a workplace that would be fairer and easier to manage with it in place, President Biden’s landmark Build Back Better Act, which would provide paid leave for parents and caregivers, stalled in the Senate, wiping away many Americans’ hopes that paid leave — even just a few weeks of it, as he whittled his plan down to four weeks in an attempt to get it passed, would ever become a reality.

