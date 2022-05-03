ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s May, so Why Are Flu Levels Rising?

By Kristi Pahr
3 days ago
 3 days ago
After two relatively mild flu seasons in the U.S., the 2021-2022 flu season isn’t giving up yet. Well into the time of year when flu cases have become almost nonexistent, numbers continue to rise in certain regions of the country, leaving people to wonder what in the world is happening with...

