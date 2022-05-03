ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

42-Year-Old Woman Brutally Beaten in Unprovoked MTA Bus Attack: Cops

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a man they say abruptly started punching a 42-year-old woman he sat next to on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month,...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 6

Rules of Engagement
4d ago

How can America ignore the violent crimes committed by the same people. ? When will we stop being politically correct and do what's necessary to straighten out this country again.?

Reply
6
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bronx, NY
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Public Safety
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

