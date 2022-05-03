ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reese Witherspoon, Sophia Bush and More React to Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion About Roe v. Wade

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Should Celebs Use Their Fame to Push Politics?. Hollywood is speaking out after a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked online. The document was published by the outlet Politico on May 2. According to the draft opinion, which has not been...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 13

Sally Durham
3d ago

no it must not! babies have no voice. what do.u think would be their choice? birth control morning after. better choices. tunes tied. ACCOUNTABILITYYOUR BRAIN IS NOT BETWEEN YOUR LEGS.

Reply(2)
14
Rachel Cat
3d ago

Even if the Supreme Court finds abortion is not a constitutional right, abortion is still legal in states that allow it. It’s no different than states legalizing weed. It’s still not legal with respect to the feds. This whole thing is making a mountain out of a molehill.

Reply
5
Suzanne Taber Fair
3d ago

This is so outrageous! Abortions will not stop, they will become back alley and unsafe, if this rolling stands. Roe vs. Wade MUST BE UPHELD!!!!

Reply(2)
7
