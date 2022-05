ST. PETERSBURG — A shimmery substance was visible in recent days on a patch of water off downtown near Demens Landing Park. On Sunday, someone reported the issue to the city via the SeeClickFix website, writing that a “large, very visible gas/oil leak” was discoloring the water around the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina. They attached pictures showing a sheen on the water’s surface.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO