Sometimes, you’ll hear athletes apologize for flipping the bird at fans who are talking trash. But in the case of Draymond Green? Nope. In the Golden State Warriors’ 106-101 Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the veteran forward had an eventful night to say the least. He got hit with an elbow from Xavier Tillman that gave him a cut near his right eye, he flipped off Memphis fans with the double birds, and, oh yeah, he had a six-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist line.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO