The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St., will have a mini book sell May 9 to 14.

“Bring any bag and fill it for just $5,” the library announced in a Facebook post.

The sale will be located in the front entrance on the right side of the building. All proceeds will benefit the library.

The library is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.