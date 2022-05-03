Arkansas 4th worst for climate-related cancer risks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from asbestos.com identifies the U.S. states most at risk for cancer due to climate change, and Arkansas checked in near the bottom.

Arkansas was ranked 4th worst in the report, with its neighbors Louisiana and Alabama also finishing in the bottom five. Kentucky was named the most vulnerable state.

At the other end of the spectrum, California, Utah and Colorado were ranked as the least vulnerable states.

The report notes that geographic location, demographics or a combination of both make some states more vulnerable than others. The southern region’s increased potential for severe storms, combined with high rates of both smokers and overall cancer cases propelled the area’s states to the top of the vulnerability rankings.

The entire report is available here.

