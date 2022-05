Linebacker K.J. Wright left the Seahawks last year after 10 seasons. He spent one year with the Raiders and now wants to go back to Seattle. “I just want to go back home,” Wright told Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History show. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO