A ridge of dry, warm air builds across the central plains as we move into the weekend. This will allow daytime highs to become more seasonal on Saturday, with partly sunny conditions and the occasional gust at 20 to 25 mph. As we move into Mother’s Day and begin our next workweek, the ridge strengthens and sets up shop across the central plains. This will lead us in increasing temperatures dramatically. Daytime highs on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s. By Monday, many of us will see the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s! By Tuesday, lower 90s should be much more common across Kansas and Missouri. This technically puts us nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO