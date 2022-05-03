ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Local hospitals holding hiring event

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tyx1_0fRs2bNf00

(WKBN) – Area hospitals in the Steward Health Care System are holding a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Job applicants can meet with hiring directors and managers at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Coroner identifies victims found dead in Liberty home

The hiring event is for three hospitals — Trumbull Regional, Sharon Regional and Hillside Rehabilitation. The positions cover bedside care and non-clinical roles.

The following positions are available:

Sharon Regional Medical Center:

  • Behavioral Health Technicians with and without bachelor’s degrees
  • Mental Health Workers
  • Food Service Workers
  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Rad Techs
  • Medical Laboratory Technicians
  • Unit Secretaries

Trumbull Regional Medical Center:

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Rad Techs
  • Medical Laboratory Technicians
  • Medical Assistants
  • Unit Secretaries
  • Office Coordinator
  • Paramedics
  • Patient Care Technicians
  • Pharm Techs
  • Sleep lab Tech
  • Environmental Services

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital:

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Occupational therapist
  • Speech Pathologist
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehabilitation Hospital#Medical Assistants#Sharon Regional And#Hillside Rehabilitation#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Health Services
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy