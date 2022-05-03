Local hospitals holding hiring event
(WKBN) – Area hospitals in the Steward Health Care System are holding a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Job applicants can meet with hiring directors and managers at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
The hiring event is for three hospitals — Trumbull Regional, Sharon Regional and Hillside Rehabilitation. The positions cover bedside care and non-clinical roles.
The following positions are available:
Sharon Regional Medical Center:
- Behavioral Health Technicians with and without bachelor’s degrees
- Mental Health Workers
- Food Service Workers
- RNs
- LPNs
- Nursing Assistants
- Respiratory Therapists
- Rad Techs
- Medical Laboratory Technicians
- Unit Secretaries
Trumbull Regional Medical Center:
- RNs
- LPNs
- Nursing Assistants
- Respiratory Therapists
- Rad Techs
- Medical Laboratory Technicians
- Medical Assistants
- Unit Secretaries
- Office Coordinator
- Paramedics
- Patient Care Technicians
- Pharm Techs
- Sleep lab Tech
- Environmental Services
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital:
- RNs
- LPNs
- Nursing Assistants
- Occupational therapist
- Speech Pathologist
