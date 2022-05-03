Local hospitals holding hiring event

(WKBN) – Area hospitals in the Steward Health Care System are holding a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Job applicants can meet with hiring directors and managers at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The hiring event is for three hospitals — Trumbull Regional, Sharon Regional and Hillside Rehabilitation. The positions cover bedside care and non-clinical roles.

The following positions are available:

Sharon Regional Medical Center:

Behavioral Health Technicians with and without bachelor’s degrees

Mental Health Workers

Food Service Workers

RNs

LPNs

Nursing Assistants

Respiratory Therapists

Rad Techs

Medical Laboratory Technicians

Unit Secretaries

Trumbull Regional Medical Center:

RNs

LPNs

Nursing Assistants

Respiratory Therapists

Rad Techs

Medical Laboratory Technicians

Medical Assistants

Unit Secretaries

Office Coordinator

Paramedics

Patient Care Technicians

Pharm Techs

Sleep lab Tech

Environmental Services

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital:

RNs

LPNs

Nursing Assistants

Occupational therapist

Speech Pathologist

