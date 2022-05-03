ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Fatal Vinton County crash caused when driver slowed for animal

By Daniel Griffin
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) – A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash police said was caused when a driver slowed down to allow an animal to cross the road.

According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 93 in Vinton County at approximately 8:55 a.m.

A 2012 Mazda CX-9, driven by a 57-year-old McArthur woman, was driving north on SR-93 when she slowed down to allow an animal to cross the road, police said. A 2011 Western Star semi-truck, driven by a 66-year-old Laurelville man, was driving behind the Mazda. When the Mazda slowed, the semi-truck slowed down and crossed the center of the road, police said.

According to police, the semi then struck a 2005 Toyota Camry, which was driving south on SR-93. The Camry, driven by Brian D. Christensen, 58, of Sunbury, came to a rest off the right side of the roadway, while the semi-truck then hit the back of the Mazda, police said.

Christensen was taken to Holzer Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were no other injuries reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed in the crash.

