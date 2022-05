By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor IRONDALE — The Mounties romped to their second 15-0 victory over Huffman in two days and claimed their second straight 6A Area 11 title here on Wednesday, May 4. Jenna Paxton got things started with a triple on the first at-bat of the day, then scored when Haylee Knight singled, […]

