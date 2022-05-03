ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Match Group Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $78.03. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. MRNA to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 2.1% to $149.65 in after-hours trading. Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported upbeat results for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $50M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Gold futures traded lower on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Construction Partners Shares Are Falling Today

Construction Partners Inc ROAD reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35.9% year-over-year to $243.4 million, beating the consensus of $217.66 million. EPS loss widened to $(0.18) from $(0.10) in 2Q21, missing the consensus of $(0.05). The gross margin contracted by 496 bps to 5.1%. The operating loss widened to $(11.49)...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Group Inc Mtch#Eps
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ironSource

IronSource IS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ironSource. The company has an average price target of $9.25 with a high of $12.00 and a low of $7.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

Consolidated Edison ED has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Consolidated Edison. The company has an average price target of $85.78 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why JD.com Shares Are Diving

Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.Com Inc JD, are trading lower. Concerns over COVID-19 cases in China, as well as U.S. market weakness, have pressured Chinese stocks today. The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in recent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About RH?

RH's (NYSE:RH) short percent of float has risen 13.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.98 million shares sold short, which is 16.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Backblaze BLZE shares increased by 9.1% to $8.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million. T Stamp...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy