Low water levels reveal decades-old body found in barrel at Lake Mead

By CNN
 3 days ago
Mark Henle/The Republic/USA Today Network

CNN — The plunging water level in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, unveiled another disturbing discovery over the weekend, according to police: a body in a barrel.

A person who was spending time at the lake Sunday afternoon found the barrel, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer. The person could see the remains in the barrel because it was corroded.

Investigators believe the person was likely a murder victim who died from a gunshot wound Spencer said in a release Tuesday.

“Detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid ’70s to early ’80s, based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with,” according to the release.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim, which will then be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

About 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico rely on Lake Mead water, which has been running out at an alarming rate amid a climate change-fueled megadrought, CNN reported.

“The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” Spencer said previously, noting that “it’s likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead” as the water level drops more. “The barrel was likely dropped hundreds of yards off the shore back then,” Spencer said, “but that area is now considered the shoreline.”

The lake’s water level was around 1,054 feet above sea level as of Monday. That is about 160 feet below its 2000 level when it was last considered full. It’s the lowest level on record for the reservoir since it was filled in the 1930s.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

