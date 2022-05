Ever bought lottery tickets and forgotten to check the numbers to see if they hit? It happens all the time. According to CNN Money, billions of dollars go unclaimed in lottery winnings every year! Brett Jacobson runs a lottery app and part of his job is to collect data from every state lottery commission. The lottery expert reported that in a 12-month period there were $2.89 billion in unclaimed lottery cash prizes. Click here for a list of big-money lottery jackpots that are set to expire in the next 90 days.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO