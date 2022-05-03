ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllianceBernstein unveils new corporate headquarters

By Erica Francis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsIZx_0fRs0Kdq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly four years after announcing its relocation plans from New York City to Nashville, AllianceBernstein, a leading research and global investment management firm, officially unveiled its corporate headquarters Tuesday, May 3rd.

The office is located at 501 Commerce at Fifth and Broadway, occupies floors 17 through 24 and spans more than 221,000 square feet with 360 degree views of downtown.

How many people are moving to Nashville?
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThEbr_0fRs0Kdq00
    Photo by Jordan Powers (www.jordanpowers.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ul6fJ_0fRs0Kdq00
    Chair, Floor, Flooring, Furniture, Indoors, Lobby, Office, Room, Table, Wood Photo by Jordan Powers (www.jordanpowers.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46M7hN_0fRs0Kdq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGyao_0fRs0Kdq00
    Photo by Jordan Powers (www.jordanpowers.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Sf98_0fRs0Kdq00

The space offers employee workstations, conference rooms equipped with advanced technology designed for collaboration, as well as event and mixed-use spaces for employees to utilize.

AllianceBernstein’s CEO, Seth Bernstein, told News 2 his team looked at 30 different cities prior to relocating to Nashville and said Music City stood out.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. READ MORE on Nashville 2022

“After we decided to come, a number of other big companies decided to come,” Bernstein said. “Look, there are lot of people wanting to move to Nashville, anyway. I think we just got on the bus, but I think it makes Nashville more attractive if there are jobs like ours here in Nashville.”

Nashville moving in wrong direction, recent poll finds

As of the end of the first quarter 2022, AB had more than 1,000 Nashville-based employees, more than 80% progress towards its target of 1,250 colleagues, which the firm expects to complete by the 2024 deadline.

