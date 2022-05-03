One in three would give up coffee, sports for year of free tacos

On Monday, Ortega announced its 'Year of Free Tacos' sweepstakes. (MStudioImages/Getty Images)

On Monday, Mexican food products brand Ortega announced its ' Year of Free Tacos ' sweepstakes and the results of a recent survey focused on the various popular activities and "vices" people would be willing to give up for 365 days of complimentary tacos.

What would you give up for a year of free tacos?

As part of the survey, the company asked 1,300 Americans a series of questions regarding a number of "indulgences and vices," such as coffee, video games and social media, to understand how many respondents would be willing to give up these options to have free tacos for one year, instead.

Overall, nearly one-third of respondents (29%) said they would give up coffee for a full year if this meant they could have a year of free tacos, according to a company press release. Slightly more respondents said they'd be willing to give up sports (36%) and video games (34%) for a year of free tacos. When it comes to social media, though, only 19% of respondents said they would give up these platforms for a year of free tacos.

A large share of respondents seemed willing to drop a number of popular activities and even their morning cup of Joe for 12 months of free tacos. So, how often do people usually nom on these tortilla-enveloped handhelds, presumably while shelling out full price?

A portion of the survey asked respondents about their monthly eating habits and found that nearly half of Americans (48%) said they eat tacos once per month at a minimum. Comparatively, a lesser number of people said they dined on pizza (46%), burgers (46%), French fries (41%) or pasta (36%) at least once a month.

How to win free tacos for a year

To enter to win the 'Year of Free Tacos' sweepstakes, people will first need to visit the www.ortega.com/sweepstakes website and then follow the directions to submit an official entry form. The contest opened on May 2 and will end of May 6 with the winner set to be notified on May 12.