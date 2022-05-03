ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

One in three would give up coffee, sports for year of free tacos

By R. Dallon Adams
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxGVq_0fRs0Jl700
On Monday, Ortega announced its 'Year of Free Tacos' sweepstakes. (MStudioImages/Getty Images)

On Monday, Mexican food products brand Ortega announced its ' Year of Free Tacos ' sweepstakes and the results of a recent survey focused on the various popular activities and "vices" people would be willing to give up for 365 days of complimentary tacos.

What would you give up for a year of free tacos?

As part of the survey, the company asked 1,300 Americans a series of questions regarding a number of "indulgences and vices," such as coffee, video games and social media, to understand how many respondents would be willing to give up these options to have free tacos for one year, instead.

Overall, nearly one-third of respondents (29%) said they would give up coffee for a full year if this meant they could have a year of free tacos, according to a company press release. Slightly more respondents said they'd be willing to give up sports (36%) and video games (34%) for a year of free tacos. When it comes to social media, though, only 19% of respondents said they would give up these platforms for a year of free tacos.

A large share of respondents seemed willing to drop a number of popular activities and even their morning cup of Joe for 12 months of free tacos. So, how often do people usually nom on these tortilla-enveloped handhelds, presumably while shelling out full price?

A portion of the survey asked respondents about their monthly eating habits and found that nearly half of Americans (48%) said they eat tacos once per month at a minimum. Comparatively, a lesser number of people said they dined on pizza (46%), burgers (46%), French fries (41%) or pasta (36%) at least once a month.

How to win free tacos for a year

To enter to win the 'Year of Free Tacos' sweepstakes, people will first need to visit the www.ortega.com/sweepstakes website and then follow the directions to submit an official entry form. The contest opened on May 2 and will end of May 6 with the winner set to be notified on May 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Americans
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Ina Garten's Classic Mother's Day Cake Uses One Key Ingredient

With Mother's Day fast approaching, it's the perfect time to make some decisions about how you're going to celebrate. Make mom breakfast in bed as a special surprise? Take mom out to dinner at their favorite restaurant? Surprise them with their favorite treat(s)? The possibilities are truly endless, and that can make planning this special day a little daunting.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This May

The greatest thing about cooking and eating in May (at least here in the Northeast) is simply getting outdoors. The weather has warmed up and we’re finally back to cooking on the grill, picnicking, and simple eating as many meals outside as possible. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have foil-packet dinners, pasta salad, and picnic-ready sandwiches back in my meal plan roster. It’s also a month to take advantage of the abundance of peak-season fruits, vegetables, and herbs popping up at the market right now (bring on all the salad recipes!).
RECIPES
TODAY.com

A spring sheet-pan dinner, healthy pasta and more easy recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Seeking an answer to the never-ending question: “What should I cook this week?” Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. For...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Breakfast Staple Ree Drummond Has 'Endless Love' For

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, just might agree. Known for her hearty home cooking, the cooking show host has shared many of her "wake-up worthy" breakfast recipes with the Food Network. Some of her favorite morning meals include buttery, gooey cinnamon rolls drizzled with icing, as well as mini muffin tin egg "casseroles.” When it comes to Southwestern-inspired staples, Drummond said on her blog that she "loves" migas, a skillet scramble made with eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese, and, "the defining ingredient,” broken-up pieces of fried tortillas.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Mexican Chicken Lasagna Casserole Recipe Is Layers & Layers of Cheesy Goodness

What makes lasagna lasagna? In the most generic sense, there are layers of something like pasta, creamy cheese, tomato sauce and seasonings. This Mexican lasagna recipe fits the bill, though Mama Mia would likely roll her eyes at the thought of calling it lasagna. I’m guessing she would have enjoyed it, even if she wasn’t wild about the name!
GOBankingRates

11 Best Prepared-Food Deals at Costco

With the costs of groceries continuing to rise, the question, "What's for dinner?" can be stressful to answer. Add to inflation the very American problem of working long hours with little to no...
The Independent

Aldi’s kamado egg barbecue is here for grilling season – plus more bbq special buys

There might still be a slight chill in the air but with the prospect of alfresco gatherings on the horizon, now is the time to prep your garden for sunnier days. If you’re starting to think about how to get outdoor space ready for hosting guests, a barbecue is an essential component for a delicious summer full of alfresco entertaining. Come rain or shine, there is something so appealing about cooking outdoors and it’s a great way to prepare delicious meals to be shared with family and friends in a socially distanced manner. With this in mind, Aldi is delivering...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Upgrade Your Instant Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a versatile side dish. They can pair with anything — from fried chicken to pot roast — and can be topped with anything including gravy, cheese, and bacon. They're also a key component in completing a hearty shepherd's pie. However, as easy as mashed potatoes are to make, we live in a busy world, and sometimes convenience comes first. That's why instant mashed potatoes are there to the rescue.
RECIPES
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
764
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy