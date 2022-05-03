ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Authorities release identity of man fatally shot while mowing his lawn in North Chicago

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 3 days ago
The coroner’s office has released the identity of a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed while he was mowing his lawn in North Chicago Monday afternoon. An autopsy showed that Alejandro Garcia, 49, of North Chicago, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lake County Chief Deputy...

