Caseville July 3 fireworks show back on

Thanks to the "heroic" efforts of an Upper Thumb pyrotechnics expert, the city of Caseville will celebrate Independence Day with a holiday weekend fireworks show. (Scott Nunn/Huron Daily Tribune)

Thanks to the "heroic" efforts of an Upper Thumb pyrotechnics expert, the city of Caseville will celebrate Independence Day with a holiday weekend fireworks show after all.

Steve Louwers, president of the Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce, said Kevin Vaughan of Pyro Paradise has stepped up to provide a fireworks show on July 3 at Caseville Beach, calling him a "hero."

The show had initially been canceled on April 22 after the pyrotechnics company originally contracted to provide the show was forced to withdraw, citing a lack of properly certified "shooters" for Caseville's display.

That's when Vaughan stepped up, Louwers said. Vaughan has a Class C fireworks license and will be able to provide a show, though not quite as large in scale as originally planned. Louwers promised the show will still be spectacular and was excited to share the news Tuesday.

"It's going to be fabulous," Louwers said. "I'm ecstatic about this."

Louwers and the chamber began work almost immediately to come up with alternatives to the original show when it was canceled, including possible fireworks displays during Ribstock and the Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival. Since the July 3 show has been rescheduled, those other shows will not take place.

Plans for the show from Pyro Paradise began to firm up quickly, Louwers said, but one final hurdle was obtaining permission from the Huron County Road Commission to hold the show on the beach, which occurred recently.

Vaughan said he has been doing fireworks shows for more than a decade, originally as a Class B-certified shooter. He said loves providing displays to honor veterans for their service to their country.

"When I found out the show had been canceled, I said to my wife RaeLynn, 'This just can’t happen,'" Vaughan said. "It's going to be a challenge, but we're going to make it happen."

Vaughan and his assistants will hand-fire every shell, and the show will feature three to four times the number of shells than a show with "bigger" shells. Viewing from the beach at the county park or from a boat will provide the ideal viewing conditions, he said, adding his selection of fireworks contains the "best of the best."

"We love every single minute of it," Vaughan said. "It's so much fun. We have done some phenomenal shows."

Vaughan added he was grateful to the chamber for the opportunity to conduct the fireworks display and promises the people of Caseville won't be disappointed.

Dave Bouck, chairman of the fireworks board and owner of the Wooded Island Sports Grill, said the whole affair has been a "roller coaster" but was pleased with the recent development

"He'll keep the sky lit up," Bouck said. "It should be a great show. It will be nice to get things back to normal."

The chamber is continuing to raise money for the fireworks show, with Lucky 300 raffle tickets on sale for $20, the June 11 golf outing and rib sales during Ribstock on June 26.