Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that is the biggest fire in the U.S....www.kktv.com
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that is the biggest fire in the U.S....www.kktv.com
One must wonder of Great Reset Arson is occurring again ? Wouldn't be the first time those selling climate change lit fires to achieve their agenda.
Comments / 4