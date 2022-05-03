ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US determines Brittney Griner wrongly detained in Russia

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peAag_0fRrzO6Z00

The US has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, the State Department said Tuesday.

The change in designation indicates that the US will ramp up efforts to secure Griner’s release.

“The US government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the State Department said.

The case has been moved to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is tasked with negotiating the release of Americans being held hostage and others classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries.

It’s unclear what prompted officials to classify Griner’s case as a wrongful detainment.

Griner, 31, was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She faces five to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted on drug smuggling charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLO6M_0fRrzO6Z00
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for allegedly possessing cannabis vape cartridges.
Russian Federal Customs Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bflM6_0fRrzO6Z00
Griner won the 2014 WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGLFq_0fRrzO6Z00
Griner faces up to 10 years in Russian prison if she is convicted of drug smuggling.
Russian Federal Customs Service

She won the WNBA championship in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury. She has played for a Russian team in the offseason for the past several years.

“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said Tuesday.

Nneka Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ union, said in a separate statement that it was “time for her to come home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MliZk_0fRrzO6Z00
Griner’s case has been moved to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

“Having learned that the US government has now determined that BG is being wrongfully detained we are hopeful that their efforts will be significant, swift and successful,” Ogwumike said.

Griner was determined to be in “good condition” when the State Department negotiated access to her in March .

Russia participated last week in the prisoner swap of another US citizen, former US Marine Trevor Reed.

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Detainment#Hostage#The State Department#Americans#The Phoenix Mercury#Ap#The White House
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy