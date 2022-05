If the Bengals’ Draft approach seemed a bit unfamiliar, it’s because of two things:. The team was in unfamiliar territory. This was the first time under Mike Brown that the Bengals were coming off a deep (or really, any sort of) playoff run. And, contrary to what some might say, that success was real and the result of a very talented roster. Thus, the team was in position to pursue the best players available.

