Henrico County, VA

Henrico to host CIAA women’s softball championship May 6-7

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Henrico County will host its first collegiate title event when the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Softball Championship semifinals and finals are played May 6-7 at RF&P Park in Glen Allen. The tournament is expected to bring several hundred athletes, family members, team staff and others to the county. Henrico worked with Richmond Region Tourism to attract the event.

“This prestigious tournament, which will return in 2023 and 2024, adds a new dimension – collegiate sports – to our sports tourism résumé,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which oversees the county’s sports tourism program. “We thank the CIAA, one of our nation’s most historic athletic conferences, for choosing Henrico.”

The CIAA is composed of private and public colleges and universities ranging from 750 to more than 8,000 students. Its member institutions are located between Pennsylvania and South Carolina and include Virginia State University and Virginia Union University locally.

The eight teams qualifying for the tournament will play quarterfinal games beginning May 3 on the campuses of the higher seeds. The four advancing teams will travel to RF&P Park for practice May 5, ahead of the semifinal games May 6 and finals May 7, weather permitting. The tournament will follow a double-elimination format.

The quarterfinal matchups are: Claflin (1) vs. Johnson C. Smith (8); Virginia State (2) vs. Virginia Union (7); Bowie State (3) vs. Elizabeth City State (6); and Winston-Salem State (4) vs. Fayetteville State (5).

All games will be free, open to the public and broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network.

Henrico Citizen

Milestones – May 3, 2022

Emily Levenson and Thomas Brewer of Henrico earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. To be eligible for this honor, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Levenson is a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School and is majoring in Political Science and Sociology. Brewer is a graduate of Collegiate School and is majoring in History.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Dorey Park baseball stadium dedication planned May 6

The new Dorey Park baseball stadium will host its first game Friday, May 6 when Varina High School hosts Henrico High School in a varsity game at 7 p.m. Beforehand, a community carnival will begin at 6 p.m. (featuring face-painting, t-shirt giveaways, free concessions and other amenities) followed by a dedication ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville collects skin-tight win against Mills Godwin 3-2

Mechanicsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mills Godwin 3-2 in a Virginia high school baseball matchup on May 4. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Virginia Union University#Virginia State University
WTKR

MEAC Player of the Year Bryant to return to Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr. is running it back. The Lake Taylor graduate announced Thursday morning on social media that he will return to Norfolk State for his final season of eligibility, giving an already-experienced Spartans team a huge boost. Bryant has put together a storied collegiate career to...
NORFOLK, VA
Henrico Citizen

James River – Midlothian smashes through Atlee 14-2

James River – Midlothian’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlee 14-2 on May 4 in Virginia baseball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Henrico, VA
