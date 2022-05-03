ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Williamsburg Catholic Church to hold devotions, mass

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

The Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg in Greenbrier County will be the site of the First Saturday devotions and daily Mass beginning May 7 and held monthly thru the first Saturday in October.

The devotions begin at 10:30 a.m. with the daily Mass at 11 a.m. and a covered dish luncheon following on the grounds.

Built in 1902, the 120-year-old church building is the oldest Catholic church building in Greenbrier County and was the third Catholic Church built to serve the Williamsburg Catholic congregation made up primarily of the Irish and German population of northern Greenbrier County.

Prior to establishing a church building in the early 1880’s, the Irish and German congregation from the Williamsburg area would meet at the Corkrean’s Store in Williamsburg at midnight on Saturday and walk the 18 miles into Lewisburg for the early Sunday Mass in the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lewisburg. The first two Catholic churches in the Williamsburg Butler Mountain area were destroyed by fire.

The First Saturdays devotions and Masses in 2022 will honor the memory of the late Dr. Larry Musselman and his widow, Frankie Paulin Musselman.

From Frankford, take the Williamsburg Road approximately 4-½ miles to the Catholic Church Road and the historic church and cemetery are on the Catholic Church Road in the first quarter of a mile north on Catholic Church Road.

The post Williamsburg Catholic Church to hold devotions, mass appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Florida teen honors fallen West Virginia firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the tragic passing of Gassaway firefighter John Forbush, a Florida teen is honoring him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies in the line of duty. He’s been running since 2019.
GASSAWAY, WV
WVNS

Hinton holds restaurant appreciation week for the city

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – This week will be a time that the City of Hinton features restaurants within the community! Hinton has declared this week, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022 restaurant appreciation week for the city.Event planner Amy Berry-Richmond says there are four primary restaurants in town including Lucky Rivers, The Market, Chestnut […]
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Spring Carnival dates announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The eagerly anticipated return of the Beckley Spring Carnival is on the horizon, as this year’s dates and times for the event have been announced. The popular event will be held at the K-Mart Plaza, located at 301 Beckley Plaza, and will run for...
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Couple from Harrison County donates $1.8 million to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A $1.8 million gift to West Virginia University from Harrison County natives Kimberly and Rusty Hutson, Jr., aims to bolster education, health care and outreach efforts to aid residents across the state. The Hutsons’ contribution provides $1 million to support namesake fellowships in experiential learning and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
City
Frankford, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Society
Lootpress

National Day of Prayer celebration announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Events announced Wednesday that a National Day of Prayer celebration will be taking place in Beckley on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The celebration will be held at the Word Park Gazebo on Neville Street, and will feature prayer and scripture readings from local churches.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Veterans Table distrubition date changed for May

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank announced on Wednesday that the date for its Veterans Table distribution program has been changed for the month of May. The monthly program, which distributes meals to qualifying veterans, is generally held on the second Friday of each month. The Veterans Table...
BECKLEY, WV
US News and World Report

Tire Collection Events Set at West Virginia Site in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events. They are in Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the RCS Transport Lot, Inwood from...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Mass#120 Year Old#Irish#German#The Corkrean S Store#The Catholic Church Road
WVNS

Local musicians to honor legend at Bill Withers Memorial Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Bill Withers memorial festival kicks off Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Beckley. After a rousing success in 2021, Beckley celebrates its most famous former resident with the second annual Bill Withers memorial festival. Local restaurants, vendors and musicians will gather in uptown Beckley to celebrate the life and legacy of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New dessert bar opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local bar celebrates its grand opening today in Princeton, but it’s not your typical bar. Kylie Kakes Dessert Bar and Cafe offers up some sweet treats to the community. This business takes the place of Totally Glazed Donut which closed down a few months ago. Owner Kylie Carpenter said she did not […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Pineville prepares for its second ‘First Friday’

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It may seem ironic, but Friday, May 6, 2022, is Pineville’s second ‘First Friday’. Pineville’s relatively new event populates Main street on the first Friday of every month, which is where it got the name. The Town of Pineville developed its own ‘First Fridays’ as a way to celebrate local businesses. […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Kid Zone’ introduced at Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta is coming back this year with fun for the whole family. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commissioner Bryan Hughes announced that the event will be adding a kid’s play zone to their Magic Island area this year. This was made possible through donations from The Health Plan, which is officially […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WVNS

Mercer County’s ‘All Together Arts’ week returns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County’s 14th Annual All Together Arts Week is coming back next week, May 7 to May 14, 2022! After two years of virtual celebrations, the beloved event returns live and in-person, and organizers are excited to bring people together. The Mercer County All Together Arts Week is meant to celebrate creative […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Parks and Rec announces Founder’s Day Celebration

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the return of their Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event has been postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a...
BECKLEY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy