ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge outlines the impact on state if Roe V. Wade is overturned

By Brandon Ringo
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhK1I_0fRrwMwo00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Tuesday to outline the ramifications for the state if the Roe V. Wade decision is overturned.

The response from Rutledge comes after a leaked draft opinion of the Mississippi-based case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that suggested the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, the impact on the Natural State could be far-reaching, including the immediate activation of a 2019 Arkansas law that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions backed up by penalties including a $10,000 fine and a possible 10-year jail sentence.

Other Arkansas lawmakers including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton have also weighed into the discussion, showing support for the possibility of overturn the ruling but also expressing concern over the leak of the draft opinion.

Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas lawmakers react to Supreme Court leak of possible Roe v. Wade overturn

That same concern over the leak of the draft has now prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to call for an immediate investigation while at the same time confirming the authenticity of the document.

Roberts confirms ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft, orders investigation

During the press briefing, Rutledge stated that there are many laws and cases in the Natural State that will be impacted if the draft opinion becomes final.

Rutledge also went on to state that should the draft opinion become final and Roe V. Wade is overturned, she will ban abortions in the state of Arkansas immediately.

She also had harsh words regarding the leak of the court documents.

“The person who leaked this, or the individuals who leaked this is no different than those who wished to tear down our capitol on January 6th. This is an act of insurrection ripping at the seams, breaking that confidentiality.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Roe, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
CBS Minnesota

‘Not On My Watch’: MN Politicians React To Report That Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO/CBS News) — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to the report of a draft opinion from Politico, a decision that — if finalized —  would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States. The reported leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation. Late Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court. In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
WUSA9

Anti-abortion activist known for fetuses in home demonstrates at SCOTUS after leaked draft of Roe v. Wade ruling

WASHINGTON — After a bombshell Politico report that shared a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the coming months, a D.C. anti-abortion activist now known for housing fetuses made a public appearance supporting the possible ruling. Lauren Handy joined throngs of protesters spanning all political persuasions Monday night encouraging those who would like to see the landmark SCOTUS ruling overturned to "keep fighting."
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
John Roberts
Person
John Boozman
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Everything I Was Told About Roe v. Wade Was A Lie

The leaked Justice Alito draft in Dobbs proves it: I was being lied to. I was told that there was no way the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. I mean, first of all Professor Chua assured me that Justice Kavanaugh is a mentor to women. He wouldn’t do that, would he? Justice Kavanaugh himself assured us. “In each case, I have followed the law. I do not decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.” He is an independent, impartial judge. He said so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
431
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy