Two Street Closures Rescheduled Due to Wet Conditions

Two street closures scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, May 3, have been rescheduled due to wet conditions. The closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 17. The projects are as follows:

West South Street between South First and Southwest Fifth streets will be closed for utility work. Black Hills Energy will be repairing a gas main at the Salt Creek Bridge. The Salt Creek Levee Trail will remain open. Access to businesses will only be maintained up to the bridge on either side. This work is scheduled to be completed after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The recommended detour is South Ninth Street to Van Dorn Street to South Folsom Street to South Street or seek an alternate route.

For more information on the West South Street project, contact Greg Stohs, LTU, at 402-416-5147 or gstohs@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

The West “A” and South Folsom Street roundabout project detour will change due to utility work on West South Street. The new recommended detour is as follows:

West “A” Street traffic is encouraged to use South Ninth Street to Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue.

South Folsom Street traffic is encouraged to use Rosa Parks Way to South Coddington Avenue to West Van Dorn Street.

The utility work is scheduled to be completed and West South Street reopened early Thursday, May 19. Following the detour change, the roundabout project will continue on the West “A” and South Folsom streets between West Washington and West “C” streets. Sidewalks in the area will remain closed. StarTran Route 51-West “A” bus stops in this area will remain closed. This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed by May 31.

The West “A” Street Improvement Project is a large street enhancement project to provide new roundabouts, pavement, driveway connections and sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps, utility improvements, concrete pads at bus stops, and upgraded LED street lighting. This project will improve traffic flow, connectivity, and efficiency in this area.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Drivers are encouraged to use the recommended detours and to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciate the public's patience during this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on the West “A” project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/westa or contact Gaylon Masek at 402-416-7486, gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.