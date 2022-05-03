ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a presumed suicide victim was pulled out of the Savannah River, according to authorities. On Thursday just before 4 p.m., a man traveling west on Interstate 520 noticed...

