T-Birds' Maisvorewa claims KJCCC Track Athlete Of The Week honors

The Southeast of Saline baseball team split their doubleheader with Ellsworth on Tuesday to secure at least a share of their fifth consecutive NCAA title. The Bearcats silenced the SES bats in a 5-0 game one win, but the Trojans came roaring back to take game two 8-5, wrapping up the league portion of their schedule at 8-2 and moving to 14-4 overall.

ELLSWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO