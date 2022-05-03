ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Birds' Maisvorewa claims KJCCC Track Athlete Of The Week honors

CONCORDIA - For the fifth time in the 2022 outdoor track and field season,...

KU baseball earns 2,000th win in program history

OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas Baseball won it’s 2,000th game in program history on Wednesday against Omaha by a score of 11-3 at Tal Anderson Field. Head Coach Ritch Price has been at the helm for 580 of those 2,000 program wins. PITCHERS OF RECORD. Win: Stone Hewlett (2-1)...
OMAHA, NE
Wichita State fires AD, names Sarah Adams interim director

WICHITA —Wichita State University parted ways with Athletic Director Darron Boatright Wednesday. University President Richard Muma issued a statement "I write to let you know of a transition in our Department of Athletics." "Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the Shockers for 12...
WICHITA, KS
Cloud County baseball beats No. 14 KCKCC 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Producing runs in the first, third, fifth, seventh, and ninth innings, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would build leads of 4-0 and 6-1 to knock off 14th-ranked Kansas City Kansas Community College by a final score of 6-3 at the KCKCC Baseball Field in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
K-State’s revamped Catbacker Tour set for later this month

MANHATTAN – The Catbacker Tour – the annual trip throughout the state Kansas to thank supporters of K-State Athletics and the K-State Alumni Association – returns later this month with an enhanced format. The mini-pep rally format that will feature K-State student-athletes, coaches, Willie Wildcat and the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Liberty host Outlaws in potential playoff preview

With the first half of the CIF season in the books, the Salina Liberty will look to finish strong, starting with an opportunity to avenge a 42-34 loss to Billings this Saturday in front of a home crowd. At 3-2, the Liberty find themselves in the middle of the pack...
SALINA, KS
K-State's Tang inks NJCAA All-American Nae’Qwan Tomlin

MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Thursday (May 5) the addition of NJCAA honorable mention All-American Nae’Qwan Tomlin (New York City, N.Y./Urban Assembly School/Chipola [Fla.] College), who signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season. A 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward...
MANHATTAN, KS
