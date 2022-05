ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver passed away early Wednesday morning after hitting another car head-on. At 1:28 a.m., a woman in an SUV was heading west on Highway 24 when a driver in a smaller truck heading east on Highway 24 crossed over the center of the line and hit the woman head-on, according to troopers.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO