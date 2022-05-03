Alpena Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Child Under 13 in Kalkaska County

An Alpena man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in Kalkaska County.

According to Michigan State Police, a teen told her parent that she and another person had been sexually abused in November 2021.

An investigation done by MSP led to the arrest of Levi Braund, 31, of Alpena.

Braund was charged on April 18 with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He is due back in court in early May.