ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

Alpena Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Child Under 13 in Kalkaska County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3TsU_0fRrultH00

An Alpena man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in Kalkaska County.

According to Michigan State Police, a teen told her parent that she and another person had been sexually abused in November 2021.

An investigation done by MSP led to the arrest of Levi Braund, 31, of Alpena.

Braund was charged on April 18 with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He is due back in court in early May.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
County
Kalkaska County, MI
Kalkaska County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Alpena, MI
Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Two Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine in Otsego Lake Township

Two people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Sunday in Otsego County. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a pickup truck north bound on I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township around 10 a.m. May 1 for a registration plate violation. According to police, the driver, 38-year-old Eric Stephen Chmela from St. Clair, did not have a driver’s license. He stated he had recently purchased the truck and could not provide proof of insurance. Chmela consented to a vehicle search.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
9&10 News

Beulah Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

A Beulah woman is waking up in the Benzie County Jail arrested for having meth after state police say they found her unresponsive in a motel room. State police say this 29-year-old Misty Branch rented a room for the night in the motel on US-31 in Benzonia Township and did not check out.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

MSP Captain Jennifer Johnson Promoted to MSP 7th District Commander

Michigan State Police Captain Jennifer Johnson has been promoted to District Commander for MSP’s Seventh District. As District Commander, Johnson will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing state police activities and services within the district. She will also be responsible for evaluating the activities of each work site and working with work site commanders to maximize crime prevention, traffic safety and community outreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Michigan State Police#Msp#Violent Crime
9&10 News

Clare Residents Show Concern After Deadly Home Invasion

Residents surrounding Dairy Phil Ice Cream Parlor in Clare are concerned after a suspect invaded the home connected to the restaurant, and was shot by the homeowner. The suspect died from their injuries. Officers from the Clare Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion in progress on...
CLARE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy