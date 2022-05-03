ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea: Knitted baby clothes for Ukrainian refugees

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA church group has begun knitting baby clothes for Ukrainian refugees who have have to flee their country to...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Swansea#Knitting#Ukrainian
