Every look Dakota Johnson has worn at the Met Gala, ranked from least to most daring

Dakota Johnson at the 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Dakota Johnson has attended six Met Galas throughout her career.

In that time, she's worn multiple daring looks on the event's red carpet.

She's donned vibrant colors, deep necklines, and most recently a see-through catsuit.

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala on May 5, 2014. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala on May 4, 2015. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. John Shearer/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019. John Shearer/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson played it safe at her first Met Gala. She wore a sleeveless Jason Wu gown with a sparkling bodice and full skirt, and accessorized with black gloves.She stepped it up in 2016 with a black, sleeveless Gucci gown that had green lace across its neckline and a bold, colorful star print down its skirt.But she actually wore a more daring look the year before. At the 2015 Met Gala, Johnson walked the red carpet in a Chanel minidress covered in tiny metallic squares.Johnson experimented with a deeper neckline and bold ruffles in 2017. Her black Gucci gown had flower-shaped ruffles at her shoulders, satin straps across her chest and waist, and a skirt that extended into a train.Her most vibrant — and arguably stunning — look was in 2019. Johnson attended that year in a sparkling, fuchsia Gucci gown with sheer long sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a bleeding heart made from sequins in the center of its bodice.The actress wore her most daring Met Gala look to date this year. She walked the 2022 red carpet in a see-through catsuit made from black lace. The Gucci design also had sparkling-silver fringe attached from top to bottom.Read the original article on Insider