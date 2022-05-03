ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Every look Dakota Johnson has worn at the Met Gala, ranked from least to most daring

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCjoi_0fRruXTz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbgzJ_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

  • Dakota Johnson has attended six Met Galas throughout her career.
  • In that time, she's worn multiple daring looks on the event's red carpet.
  • She's donned vibrant colors, deep necklines, and most recently a see-through catsuit.
Dakota Johnson played it safe at her first Met Gala. She wore a sleeveless Jason Wu gown with a sparkling bodice and full skirt, and accessorized with black gloves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u2Iy_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala on May 5, 2014.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She stepped it up in 2016 with a black, sleeveless Gucci gown that had green lace across its neckline and a bold, colorful star print down its skirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4585vx_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

But she actually wore a more daring look the year before. At the 2015 Met Gala, Johnson walked the red carpet in a Chanel minidress covered in tiny metallic squares.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWD95_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala on May 4, 2015.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Johnson experimented with a deeper neckline and bold ruffles in 2017. Her black Gucci gown had flower-shaped ruffles at her shoulders, satin straps across her chest and waist, and a skirt that extended into a train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EXzG_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Her most vibrant — and arguably stunning — look was in 2019. Johnson attended that year in a sparkling, fuchsia Gucci gown with sheer long sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a bleeding heart made from sequins in the center of its bodice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRcHJ_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The actress wore her most daring Met Gala look to date this year. She walked the 2022 red carpet in a see-through catsuit made from black lace. The Gucci design also had sparkling-silver fringe attached from top to bottom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooArT_0fRruXTz00
Dakota Johnson at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
John Green
Person
Jason Wu
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Fringe#Chanel
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

386K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy