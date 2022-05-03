ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion last year while criticizing leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft opinion

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • In criticizing the leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft opinion, Phoebe Bridgers said she had an abortion last year.
  • "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," she said.
  • The leaked draft decision appears to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had an abortion last year while criticizing the leaked Supreme Court opinion that appears to show the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," the singer wrote in an Instagram story posted Tuesday .

"I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy," she continued.

"Everyone deserves that kind of access," Bridgers concluded, before including a list of abortion funds to donate to.

In the draft decision, Justice Samuel Alito called the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade "egregiously wrong from the start." The 1973 decision enshrined the right to an abortion.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," reads the draft opinion, labeled the "Opinion of the Court," per Politico.

The court has confirmed the leaked draft is real , but it said the decision isn't final. Chief Justice John Roberts said in a Tuesday statement that he has directed the court marshal to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 128

Steve Austin
2d ago

And she seems proud of it. What a mom. Maybe she should just get fixed then she won't have to worry about murdering a helpless child in the future

Reply(6)
9
Nevermore*01
2d ago

Have read that the majority of women that have abortions are Black and Latino and are poor. So taking their rights away to having abortions is going to cause more unwanted children that these people cannot afford to raise. They are too poor to go to a state where it is legal, unlike the rich, How is this right?

Reply(5)
7
Jo ann Angeles
3d ago

I’m amazed how easily women gloat about taking a life. Are you that unconcerned about the rest of your life or just babies?

Reply(31)
34
