Lafayette, LA

Lafayette's newest Chick-fil-A to open soon

 3 days ago
The newest location for Chick-fil-A in Lafayette will be opening this month.

The fast-food chain's newest location along Kaliste Saloom Road will open on May 11. On Facebook, the restaurant announced the closure of its Ambassador Caffery location on Friday, April 30.

"Today the sun will set on our Ambassador Caffery location. It is our great privilege to serve Acadiana for close to 25 years at this location. We look forward to the sun rising with new opportunities to serve Acadiana on May 11th, 2022 at Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom."

The Advocate reports that construction of the location at 101 Meadow Farm Road is nearing completion. The Kaliste Saloom location will feature two drive-thru lanes that circle the building. They report that more Chick-fil-A locations are expected in Lafayette but no official announcements have been made.

Read more from the Advocate here.

