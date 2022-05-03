ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Was Projected to Generate Millions in Taxes for Fresno, Which Is Yet to Get a Penny

By David Taub, Senior Reporter
GV Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Fresno is losing millions of dollars in projected tax revenue because marijuana retail stores have yet to open. When the city council approved last year’s budget, it anticipated $4.3 million in taxes from cannabis. That number is estimated at $8.7 million annually for future years, including Fiscal Year...

